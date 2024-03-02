Spiritual Care from Trans Chaplains

media release (from Facebook):

Trigger warning: death, violence against LGBTQ+ community

Delta Beer Lab, from day 1, has been a safe space where all are welcome and we strive to expand our community without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation. We want all folx to know that we see you, you deserve to be your authentic self, and you are loved. You are always welcome here.

Hate and violence is never ok, and when it affects youth as it did Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old nonbinary Oklahoma high school student, who died the day after they were beaten by older classmates at school, we must gather as a community. We are holding space on Saturday, March 2 at 2:00 pm with our friends from GSAFE, Christ Presbyterian Church, and Saint Dustan's Episcopal Church to help process trauma, fear, and grief with others that understand most.

Resources for young people:

Trevor Project call 1-866-488-7386 or text START to 678-678

Trans Lifeline 877-565-8860

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

﻿Trans Legal Defense and Education Fund 646-845-4205