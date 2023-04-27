SpongeBob the Musical

media release: The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. This fun, colorful, heartwarming musical is fun for everyone!

This production is a full-length musical and will run approximately 2.5 hours, with an intermission. Featuring a cast of high school students, this show is appropriate for all ages!

All Performances Will Be Held At:

Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard Street, Verona

Performance Dates:

Thursday, April 27 @ 7:30pm

Friday, April 28 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, April 29 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, April 29 @ 7:30pm