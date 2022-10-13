Spooky & Gay Cabaret
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: "laugh yourself to death" Orlando Weekly
SPOOKY & GAY CABARET is a queer horror variety show, featuring scary stories, songs and standup. Like Goosebumps - only gayer!
Written and performed by Florida playwright-performer Bruce Ryan Costella.
ONE NIGHT ONLY at Crucible Madison!
PRAISE FOR SPOOKY & GAY CABARET:
"I LOVE this show!" Orlando Decoded
"I got goosebumps, I laughed (a lot), and I cried — all in one show. [...] It was perfect." Substantive Editor
Thursday, October 13 (DOORS @ 7:00p, SHOW @ 7:30p - DJ to follow!)