media release: "laugh yourself to death" Orlando Weekly

S﻿POOKY & GAY CABARET is a queer horror variety show, featuring scary stories, songs and standup. Like Goosebumps - only gayer!

Written and performed by Florida playwright-performer Bruce Ryan Costella.

O﻿NE NIGHT ONLY at Crucible Madison!

PRAISE FOR SPOOKY & GAY CABARET:

"﻿I LOVE this show!" Orlando Decoded

"﻿I got goosebumps, I laughed (a lot), and I cried — all in one show. [...] It was perfect." Substantive Editor

Thursday, October 13 (D﻿OORS @ 7:00p, SHOW @ 7:30p - DJ to follow!)