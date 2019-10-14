Spooky Space

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

Monday, October 14:  6:30-7:30 PM  

Tuesday, October 15:  6:30-7:30 PM  

Wednesday, October 16:  6:30-7:30 PM  

Wednesday, October 16:  7:45-8:45 PM  

Tickets are on sale now! 

Spooky Space

Join us to explore cosmic connections to Halloween in this pre-recorded program which highlights a scary looking image of the Sun, monstrous black holes, zombie stars, scary-looking clouds of gas and dust, and more. We’ll also explore the current night sky. 

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.

Madison Metropolitan School District Planetarium 201 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Kids & Family, Special Interests
608-663-6102
