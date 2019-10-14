press release:

Monday, October 14: 6:30-7:30 PM

Tuesday, October 15: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 16: 6:30-7:30 PM

Wednesday, October 16: 7:45-8:45 PM

Tickets are on sale now!

Spooky Space

Join us to explore cosmic connections to Halloween in this pre-recorded program which highlights a scary looking image of the Sun, monstrous black holes, zombie stars, scary-looking clouds of gas and dust, and more. We’ll also explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold-out shows.