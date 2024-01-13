Spookybro, RØNAN, Say Word, AztekDevil, TERYX, Konverge, Z E L, Creating.A.Movement, Zynaptic, Mooski, Brown $ugga, Trvshed, PumpkinSmasha

Spookybro is back with FEST-EVIL, the next generation series bringing big festival energy to Madison at Liquid! This one is packed with some of the best up & coming talent from the midwest & beyond with 2 stages of full production running all night long! Gather the squad and experience the hype for yourself with another night of high-energy bass music & good vibes.

Featuring: RØNAN : Say Word : AztekDevil : TERYX : Konverge : Z E L : Creating.A.Movement : Zynaptic : Mooski : Dj BrownSugga : Trvshed : PumpkinSmasha