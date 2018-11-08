Sports for Active Seniors Annual Meeting
press release: The SAS annual Meeting, Potluck, and Election of officers will take place Thursday November 8 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church at 1201 Droster Road, at 11:30 am. Paper plates, utensils, napkins, coffee and lemonade will be provided. (Directions: Cottage Grove Road east to last street before bridge over I-90 (Thompson Drive). Turn right. Take first right (Droster Road). Church is on the left in that block. Guests welcome! We will be accepting dues for 2019 at the meeting.
Info
Seniors