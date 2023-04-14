Spring Art Show reception

media release: Opening reception: Friday April 14, 2023, 6pm - Midnight, 646 W Washington #5 - the last train car next to the Kohl Center.

Spring art show with beautiful art work by Sandra Schoen, David Williams, Cat Capellaro, Natalie Jo Wright, Christian Felland, Melissa Isbell (IssaB art), Donald Topp, David Mueller, Alanya Universe

Join us for a evening to celebrate art, music, companionship with few snacks and cocktails! Show will be up through July 4.