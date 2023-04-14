Spring Art Show

to

Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Opening reception: Friday April 14, 2023, 6pm - Midnight, 646 W Washington #5 - the last train car next to the Kohl Center.

Spring art show with beautiful art work by Sandra Schoen, David Williams, Cat Capellaro, Natalie Jo Wright, Christian Felland, Melissa Isbell (IssaB art), Donald Topp, David Mueller, Alanya Universe

Join us for a evening to celebrate art, music, companionship with few snacks and cocktails! Show will be up through July 4.

Info

Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-960-8446
to
Google Calendar - Spring Art Show - 2023-04-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Art Show - 2023-04-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Art Show - 2023-04-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Art Show - 2023-04-14 00:00:00 ical