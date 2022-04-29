Spring Break-A-Way 3-on-3 Basketball

press release: After March Madness, the real tournament begins with the 4th Annual Spring Break-A-Way 3on3 Basketball Tournament Series. Northside teens compete in a double-elimination tournament while enjoying a free meal, free skills clinic, live music and prizes donated from local businesses. With on-site registration, players simply have to show up with two friends, or we will find a team for drop-in players. The tournament series is held on Friday nights, April 29 through May 27 (5pm-8pm), and includes middle school and high school divisions.

COVID Safety Precautions: masks required (will be provided if needed), stay home if you feel sick.

For sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, contact Zach at 608-245-3684 or zwatson@cityofmadison.com.

https://www.facebook.com/events/668289424362980/