RSVP for Spring Bulb Walk

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Shake off those winter blues and experience Olbrich's spring meadows in bloom! Stroll through the various gardens as you learn about the different bulbs coming into bloom and how to plant and care for them in your own garden. Youth Accepted: Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Avery Marcott (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, April 23

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
