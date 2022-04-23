Spring Cleanup Day

media release: The Friends of San Damiano is hosting a cleanup day in conjunction with Earth Day weekend. Please join us as we usher out winter and welcome the warmer weather of spring and summer. We will be cleaning up the lake front, weeding beds, cleaning off tables and chairs along with some other odds and ends. We will also be cleaning the inside of the house! Each shift is two hours in length beginning at 8am and ending at noon. The whole family is welcome! Bring rakes, shovels, gloves, water bottles and join us in celebrating this 10 acre, 1,500 sqft lakefront property