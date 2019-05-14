RSVP for Spring Containers
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: After a long winter, planters filled with cold-hardy colorful flowers and foliage are a welcome sight! During this evening walk, see creative container plant combinations and hear about the basics of planning and planting cold-hardy spring containers. Instructor: Samantha Malone (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)
Time: 6:30-8 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, May 21
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 14
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
