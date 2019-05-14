RSVP for Spring Containers

Google Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: After a long winter, planters filled with cold-hardy colorful flowers and foliage are a welcome sight! During this evening walk, see creative container plant combinations and hear about the basics of planning and planting cold-hardy spring containers. Instructor: Samantha Malone (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, May 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Spring Containers - 2019-05-14 00:00:00