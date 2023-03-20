media release: Join us for this unique and uplifting Spring Equinox Fire Ceremony, where Pastor Bryan Sirchio, Trish Kalhagen and shamanic practitioner Jessica Riphenburg will blend Christian and shamanic traditions for an evening of unity, celebration & healing.Free. Donations are welcome, but not necessary.

Please bring:

A rattle and/or drum if you have one, or something that can act as a rattle (a small jar or bottle of pills, pebbles or dried beans works great!)

Water for yourself

IMPORTANT: To respect the sacred container of this work, please refrain from alcohol & recreational drugs the day of the event, and ideally for 24 hours prior, and 24 hours after as well.

Bryan Sirchio has been pastor of McFarland United Church of Christ since December, 2018. In addition to being a local church pastor Bryan is also a singer/songwriter, recording artist, and co-founder of Haiti Allies, a Madison based nonprofit that works with grass roots organizations in Haiti to promote education and job creation. McFarland UCC is committed to honoring the core truths of love, light, justice, Earthkeeping, mercy, and grace that run through all major religious traditions. Bryan has studied world religions extensively, including shamanism, and is delighted to draw from Celtic Christian rituals that honor the cycles of the sun and moon. He and McFarland UCC take great joy in collaborating with other spiritual traditions and celebrating the "common ground that leads to Higher Ground."

Jessica Riphenburg is a shamanic practitioner at Be The Light Shamanic Healing. She revels in cultivating community through offering shamanic ceremonies, classes, and gatherings. Jessica has trained in both core & Peruvian shamanism, and has been walking the shamanic path since 2011. Jessica loves supporting her community and clients through group offerings & one-on-one shamanic healing sessions.

Trish Kalhagen, owner of Sacred Moments, is a professional wedding officiant and is an ordained non-denominational minister with the Universal Life Church, certified as a spiritual director and reiki master practitioner. Trish has facilitated workshops, support groups, and women's sacred circles. She has supported adults in Agrace Hospice Care and Gilda's Club. Trish is a member of the American Association of Wedding Officiants.