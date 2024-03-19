Spring Equinox Hike

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Join Dane County Parks and your community to say goodbye the darkness and welcome in the light that comes with the spring equinox. We will enjoy a light hike around the park, read poems, enjoy s'mores and build community. Note: part of this hike will be done after sundown.

Registration: $5 a person. Under 2 is free. 

Recreation
608-224-3604
