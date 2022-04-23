The Spring Fair Fundraiser

press release: April 23, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m., John Wall Family Pavilion, Tenney Park | 1414 E. Johnson St., Madison

You won't want to miss this social event featuring delectable street food, local beer and wine, fair games, conservation highlights, a B.E.A.C 'Drinking With Scissors' open tie area and Iron Fly event, bucket raffle, silent auction and more!

Buy your tickets today: https://www.brownpapertickets. com/event/5390550

All tickets include admission, food, two drink tickets and your bucket raffle tickets. There are three admission levels depending on the number of bucket raffle tickets you would like. General Admission includes 40 tickets, Silver Admission includes 85 tickets and Gold Admission includes 200 raffle tickets.

Please remember that this is our first major fundraiser in over two years, and in that time our chapter's actions in outreach, access and conservation have only increased – we need your most generous support!

You can help support the raffle

Raffle/ auction item donation inquiries offering flies, handmade items, new or highest quality used gear, and other new items of value should be sent to Dave Fowler dfowler82@gmail.com.