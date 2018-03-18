Spring Fling

press release: 3rd Annual Spring Fling Vendor & Craft Fair to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs.  Sunday, March 18th from 10 am to 3 pm at Prairie View Middle School located at 400 N. Thompson in Sun Prairie.  Browse and shop from more than 50 local vendors, crafters & artists.  Plus stay for lunch, enter our HUGE raffle and meet some future guide dogs! Plus admission AND parking are both FREE!!  Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/events/1522306017858328/

Prairie View Middle School, Sun Prairie 400 N Thompson Road, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
