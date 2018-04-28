press release: The Primrose School Middleton will host its annual Spring Fling fundraising event benefitting Ronald McDonald House and Save the Children, Saturday, April 28, 10am – 2pm. Families are invited to participate in fun activities, including food trucks, a Silent Auction, student art show, cake walk, games, bake sale and more!

Primrose School of Middleton | 3000 Deming Way, Middleton

Of the money raised at the event, half will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Madison; and the remaining amount will be donated to Save the Children through the Primrose Children’s Foundation, Primrose Schools’ not-for-profit organization. The Primrose Children’s Foundation combines the fundraising efforts of all Primrose schools to create a greater positive impact for children in need.

The Spring Fling event is part of our annual Primrose Promise efforts to forge a brighter path for all children. Primrose values social responsibility as a foundation for character development and teaches students about the importance of giving without expectation year-round.