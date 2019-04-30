RSVP for Spring Flowers with Flavor

press release: Flowers too pretty to eat? No way! Enjoy the wonderful world of edible flowers one petal at a time. During this exclusive walk in the outdoor gardens, learn about spring-blooming edible plants, try some flowers and recipe samples, and take recipes to try at home. Youth Accepted : Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Katey Pratt (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 9-10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, May 7

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, April 30

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member