Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair

press release: More than 10,000 art lovers and buyers attend the annual Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, which is always held the last full weekend in June.

The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It is located in downtown Spring Green on Jefferson Street.

This is a juried Fair with more than 200 nation-wide artists and craftspeople. The exhibits in 10 categories include: graphics, painting, hand-wrought jewelry, sculpture, crafts, pottery, textiles, photography, glass, and woodworking. All work is original.

Local clubs and civic groups provide the refreshments and offer treats such as brats, root beer floats, lemonade and hot pork sandwiches. A variety of entertainment is provided, which includes dancing, folk singing and many local musicians.

Artists interested in exhibiting at the fair in future years may send for an application to: Spring Green Arts and Crafts Fair, P.O. Box 96, Spring Green, WI 53588, or visit us on the web at www.springgreenartfair.com