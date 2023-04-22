Spring Hop

Buy Tickets

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

media release: Come Dance! Spring Hop with Ladies Must Swing!

Dancing on the famous Folklore Village Dance Floor! 6:00 pm Free Dance Lesson; 7:00 pm Dancing starts

Cash Mocktail Bar; awards for Swing Era Fashions.

Tickets in advance: $25/each, $40/pair – available HERE  At the Door: $30/each

Info

Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533
Dancing, Fundraisers
608-924-4000
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Spring Hop - 2023-04-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Hop - 2023-04-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Hop - 2023-04-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Hop - 2023-04-22 18:00:00 ical