Spring Hop
Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533
John Adams
Ladies Must Swing
media release: Come Dance! Spring Hop with Ladies Must Swing!
Dancing on the famous Folklore Village Dance Floor! 6:00 pm Free Dance Lesson; 7:00 pm Dancing starts
Cash Mocktail Bar; awards for Swing Era Fashions.
Tickets in advance: $25/each, $40/pair – available HERE At the Door: $30/each
Info
Dancing, Fundraisers