Spring into Conservation

media release: It is that time of year, the birds are singing, the sun is shining and the flowers are springing to life. As these flowers emerge from the ground and begin to open, the bees and the butterflies are swooping in, pollinating along the way. It is refreshing seeing all the spring activities taking place, but have you ever stopped to think about what is happening beneath the surface of the soil to allow this to happen? Soil health is an absolute wonder. At this gathering, there will be a rainfall simulation along with other NRCS resources, and we can learn together about the impact you can have on what is happening under the soil surface.

Bring a friend along and join fellow women landowners, farmers and conservationists along with local experts, to delve into learning the benefits of cover crops, no till and the value of keeping that soil covered. Bring your experiences with, we love hearing your stories!

Lunch provided:

Ugly Apple Cafe will be catering the event. Lunch will include an assortment of sandwiches, salad, and cookies. A limited supply of Gluten Free, Vegan, and Vegetarian options will be offered. Please let Allison know by May 1st if you have other dietary restrictions, and we will try to accomodate (acrook@wisconsinfarmersunion.com).

Ugly Apple Cafe is a woman-owned business that "focuses on seconds first." Their business model addresses food waste by connecting with local farmers and purchasing their "seconds" of fruits and veggies that would otherwise not be sellable due to blemishes or being misshapen.

Speakers:

Shaina Klosterman, Land & Water Resource Management Specialist, Columbia County Land and Water Conservation Department

Marie Raboin, Conservation Specialist, Dane County Land and Water Resources Department

Katie Nicholas, Conservation Specialist, Dane County Land and Water Resources Department

Wisconsin Women in Conservation Host: Allison Crook, WI Farmers Union

Location: The Badger Den at the MacKenzie Nature Center, W7303 County Rd CS, Poynette, WI 53955, USA

Apple maps takes you to the property office. You will want to park in the main parking lot. These will be on the right side as you drive into the park.

The MacKenzie Center, just 25 miles north of Madison, is one of the most diverse education centers in Wisconsin. With interpretive trails, exhibits, museums and programming available for school and youth groups, MacKenzie is a wonderful place to visit and learn about the natural world. The State Game Farm is connected to the MacKenzie Center and is adjacent to the arboretum on the western half of the property.

Event Details:

Event is free to attend but registration is required and space is limited.

Women, all who identify as such, and nonbinary folks, are welcome to attend – from landowners to farmers to conservationist enthusiasts – whatever your background, from beginners to experts!

Our WiWiC events follow a Learning Circle model, with ample time and a safe space for story sharing, networking and collaborative learning. We all have something to both share and learn together.

Part of this event will be held indoors (Badger Den). Masks will not be required, but welcome.

Dress for the weather. Bring a sunhat, sunscreen and good walking shoes.

Photos will be taken at this event and used for educational purposes only by WiWiC and the partner groups. If you do not wish to have your picture taken, let the on-site WiWiC host know.

WiWiC is a family-friendly space and you are welcome to bring your children.

About Wisconsin Women in Conservation

Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and Marbleseed (formerly MOSES). A five-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin's women landowners, farmers, farm workers, urban growers, and conservation professionals to connect and share about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.