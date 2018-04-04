RSVP for Spring into Gardening

press release: Join Olbrich Horticulturists Erin Presley and Samara Eisner on a lively spring garden walk to get motivated for the growing season! They will discuss the basics of spring pruning, perennial clean-up and division, soil preparation, and mulching, plus share expert tips to save you time and effort. Meet in the Lobby. Limited space; register early.

Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-7 pm

Registration Deadline: April 4

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-02