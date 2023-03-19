media release: Madison Community Markets invites you to The Spring Market. This event is from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on March 19, 2023, in the Brassworks building at Goodman Community Center. The event is free, however, donations to Goodman Community Center will happily be accepted.

Do you like fun?!? Shop for vinyl records, vintage clothing, jewelry, art and unique gifts from over 40 makers and curators. Drink a mimosa, Bloody Mary or your favorite adult beverage from the cash bar while grooving to sounds provided by The Real Jaguar and DJ Mad A.

Communication, a nonprofit artist space, will exhibit a bite-size art gallery and pop-up a mini version of their store. While the weather in March can be unpredictable, general good moods and immaculate vibes are forecasted for The Spring Market.

Do you like food!?! The Spring Market is proud to introduce Community Cafe. Sip a delicious cup of coffee or tea from Black Cat Cafe and enjoy a variety of food options all served up by local food vendors. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a treat from Missy’s Sugar Shop, BB Cakes Bakery, or Inspired Alchemy. Snack on a sausage from Wisconsin Landjaeger. Crunch on Slide Potato Chips and other Christine’s Kitchens snacks. We’ve got your plant-based, vegan needs covered too, with delicious desserts from Fifth Scoop, Level 5 Donuts and East Side Cakes. Come hungry, leave happy!

Do you like crafts!?! We love community collaboration plus crafts! Folks are encouraged to participate in a community art installation which will stay on display at Communication following the event. Make a flower with art supplies provided by Madison Community Markets and Communication, then “plant” your flower in our Community Garden. Simple instructions will help you fold, cut or bend flowers using tissue paper, pipe cleaners and other supplies. Take your flower home or “plant” your flower. Either way, play and participate in a lil’ early-spring crafty gardening.

This event is for all ages and accessibilities. The Brassworks building is fully accessible. Masks are encouraged and will be provided.

Follow MadisonCommunityMarket2023 on Instagram or Facebook for information and updates.