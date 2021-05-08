Spring Party

× Expand Francie Phelps and Michael Massey

press release: The fabulous collage of green that appears only as spring emerges has painted the valley in broad strokes and the first buds are pushing their way out to meet the sun. It's been a long, long wait, making this season's final arrival oh-so-much sweeter.

And so, a party. Two days, in fact, complete with live music, the release of the 2020 vintage of Field 3 (yes, really!) tasting, pairing, a new exhibit in the tasting room gallery and the fabulous company of friends and family. Make plans now to join us

May 8 + 9, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Rain or Shine. Terrace or Back-barn Lounge.

MAY 8, 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.: Join us for the wildly popular Mike Massey and Francie Phelps on the terrace stage, featuring their singular brand of keyboard and vocal harmonies in riveting performances. Bring your request list and your dancing feet.

Free Admission.

MAY 9, 1 - 4:30 p.m.: Load up the family for a drive in the country and a Mother’s Day afternoon featuring Shawn Tallard‘s amazing solo guitar and velvety, smooth vocals, 1-4:30 p.m. Pack the picnic basket with favorites, spread a blanket, relax in the warm spring sunshine and pull the cork on your favorite of our wines. These are the days Moms long for and the memories they hold in their hearts for always. Free Admission