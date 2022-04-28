ONLINE: Spring Rolls

media release: Spring rolls for dinner? Yes please! Learn how to make Singapore-style spring rolls and support The Farley Center.

Thursday, April 28 | 6pm, on Zoom. Purchase your ticket on the Pasture and Plenty website.

Enjoy an evening learning to prepare and roll Singapore-style spring rolls with Josey Chu, owner of local small business Madame Chu's Delicacies! Josey will teach you to create 2 types of vegetarian rolls from your own kitchen: 1 fresh and 1 fried, using traditional, wheat flour spring roll wrappers. Join us for a live virtual class from the P&P demo kitchen. Kits will include enough ingredients to prepare 25 rolls in total: 12 fresh, 12 fried and 1 filled with an extra of your favorite! Do good while you’re enjoying as many rolls as you can eat—this event will benefit The Farley Center!

Spring Roll kit pick-ups will be on Wed, April 27 1-7pm and Thurs, April 28 11am-5pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/394745075502446