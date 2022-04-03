press release: The Sports Car Club of America invites you to join us for our Spring Scamper Car Rally on Sunday, April 3, 2022. This event will be a charity fund raiser for Dane County Humane Society.

All you need is a rally partner, a street legal car, and a desire to spend a Sunday afternoon driving the beautiful country roads southwest of Verona. No previous rally experience is necessary. This event is designed especially for people who have never run a rally before. You do not have to be a member of the Sports Car Club of America to participate.

Instructions will be sent out to contestants several weeks prior to the event. This is not a race. You will be penalized for driving too fast and any reckless drivers will be disqualified. It is a game of precision that requires both the driver and navigator to be alert to follow the rally route and arrive at each checkpoint on time.

The roads on the rally course have been selected for being scenic and fun to drive. Each car must have at two and only two people – driver and navigator. The entry fee is $20/person and all profits will go directly to Dane County Humane Society.

The rally starts and finishes in Verona, WI. There will be a contestant meeting prior to the rally start where you can ask about anything that isn’t clear. Cars start at 11:00 AM and will finish in Verona around 3:00 PM.

Pre-registration is required. There is a 40 car limit so do not wait to register!