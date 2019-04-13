Spring Shearing Days

press release:

Saturday & Sunday, April 13-14, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Rainbow Fleece Farm was established in 1978. Beginning in 1980, our spring shearing brought appreciative spinners to the farm to meet the sheep and choose a fleece. Now most of the sheep will be shorn prior to show day, but we will reserve some to be shorn at the event. Shearing demonstrations at noon, 1:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. each day.

Joining us are area fiber guilds demonstrating carding, spinning, knitting, weaving, felting… on Saturday, the Marshall Spinners Guild will be with us. On Sunday the Bishop Hill Fiber Arts Guild from western Illinois will be spinning on the wheel and with the hand spindle. You are invited to bring a wheel, knitting project and join in.

NEEDLEFELTING anyone? We’ll have our “hands on” session… learn the basics both days! Felting needles, foam and fiber available.