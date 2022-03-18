ONLINE: Spring Swedish Music & Dance Weekend

media release: Experience Swedish folk culture from the comfort of your own home! Folklore Village's 2022 Swedish Music & Dance Weekend will be held online March 18-20, with workshops in dance, music, and cooking, plus evening parties, social hours, and more. Learn Swedish folk music & dance from guest instructors Ewa & Tommy Englund and Gunnar Iggendal. Cook a Swedish dish with chef J. Miller of RedBarn Catering. Enjoy music from folk musicians across the U.S.

Full-time admission is $60. Admission to only the evening parties is $10/evening.