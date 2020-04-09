ONLINE: Downtown Madison Live: Spring Watch Party
press release: The 3rd Annual Spring Wine Walk in Downtown Madison, scheduled for April 9, has been postponed. This is a great disappointment for the downtown retail community. This event has been a big success in the past.
But… Madison is full of creative people… and more than a dozen downtown businesses have come together to present the first ever “Downtown Madison LIVE – Spring Watch Party”.
Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) invites everyone to a virtual event utilizing Facebook on April 9. The event is scheduled from 5pm – 8pm. People are invited to jump on anytime. The event is FREE to attend.
This evening aims to be a fun, safe way to support downtown businesses. This event encourages people to stay at home but still enjoy all that downtown has to offer. Businesses will share stories, take you on virtual tours and show you behind the scenes. Many businesses will have the opportunity to make purchases or order gift cards.
Downtown Madison LIVE combines static posts, live posts and pre-recorded segments into a 3 hour “program”.
Contests and giveaways will happen throughout the evening.
As an additional offer, there are Wine Watch Party Packs for sale and Downtown Business Together Packs available for purchase.
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/908636932899761/
Featured Downtown Businesses
Brix Coworking & Events
EatStreet
Ian's Pizza
Kilwins
Little Luxuries
Madison Optometric Center
Madison Senior Center
Nicks Restaurant
Red Square Floral
Revel
Square Wine Co.
Teddywedgers
The Soap Opera
The University Book Store
VomFass
