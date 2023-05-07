Spring Wedding Show

media release:Enjoy an afternoon planning your dream wedding, discovering all the latest trends and stunning inspiration throughout the Conference Center, Atrium & Ballroom at the Madison Marriott West!

Here you can find find the perfect wedding team and inspiration around every corner with area vendors, wedding scape designs, fashion trends, unique display ideas, and tasty food & dessert bites! So come grab a mocktail or cocktail, peruse the show, and get inspired!

WedPlan Madison is a local company with a reputation for hosting the best wedding shows in Wisconsin! Continue your planning after the show with a FREE copy of WedPlan Madison, wedplan.com, or our vendor app at wedplanapp.com! Follow us @wedplanmadison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok & Pinterest for even more ideas and inspiration. WedPlan Madison offers you the best local wedding resources to help you plan from start to finish!

Ticket information and a vendor list of who will be at this show, with links to their websites are below. Check back as the vendor list changes as more join the fun!

Happy Planning from the WedPlan Team!Tickets ($10) on Eventbrite. Questions, email dana@wedplanwi.com or call (608)220-6069