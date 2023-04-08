Spring Wildflower and Bird Hike
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: It's spring and time for spring flowers to pop up. One of the first flowers of spring is blood root and we will learn about this pretty little flower and then take a short hike looking for spring birds. Afterwards, the kids will enjoy a warm fire and a snack. Join us a fun adventure!
