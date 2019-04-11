press release: The Downtown Madison Spring Wine Walk is hosted by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District. This evening event is a fun, safe way to shop and to enjoy downtown. Attendees will explore the shops and businesses in Downtown Madison as they taste a variety of wines. Attendee registration includes a commemorative wine glass, wristband, market bag, drink samples and shopping specials at a variety of Sip Stops. There are 20+ stops and one final party location.

4pm – 6pm Registration Tables Open

5pm – 8pm Sip Stops Open

8pm – 10pm Post Party

Tickets are $35 a person and include a wine glass, a passport, a gift bag, special gifts from participants and registration into a $500 shopping spree! Designated driver tickets are FREE but do not include glasses.