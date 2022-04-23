SpringFest Arts & Crafts Show

media release:Join us for the 17th annual SpringFest Arts & Crafts Fair.

Over 80 crafters from the Midwest will be selling their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone (or for yourself).

•$1 entry fee (at the door) and also a chance to win a door prize

•Kids 12 and under are free

•Food and beverages available for purchase

•Plenty of free parking