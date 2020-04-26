Springtime at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Celebrate Earth Day with some fun activities at the farm park; look for spring wildflowers on a naturalist-led scavenger hunt, start seeds in homemade pots, play yard games and kite-flying. Wisconsin Kiters Club will be on-site to give flying tips and demos. Free, family-friendly, no registration required.
