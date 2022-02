media release: 1st Annual Springtime Splendor Craft & Vendor Fair to benefit Starlight Madison Eastern Star’s Scholarship Fund. This outdoor event takes place on Sunday, May 22nd from 9 am to 2 pm at Columbus Fireman’s Park, 1049 Park Avenue Columbus. This free event will feature more than 40 unique booths, have concessions available as well as supporting a great cause. Learn more at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/4700557583333498