press release: Sprouts: Open Play! Mondays 9am-12pm at MAPS Base Camp, 402 East Washington

Join MAPS' all-ages play group: Sprouts! Bring the kids to play with the great toys available at Base Camp, or leave your kids at home and enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation.

We know how important community can be. Build your parenting village at Sprouts while your kids make new friends. Base Camp even has comfy couches for your elementary- and middle-school-aged children to sit in while they read or play the iPad while you chat!

If you are a professional who would like to lead a craft, story time, or other activity at Sprouts, please contact us: hello@ madisonareaparentsupport.org.