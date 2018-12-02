Squadron 303

press release: Poland | 100 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Denis Delic

This is the story of group of Poles who fought in the skies over England in WW2, not just to keep Great Britain free from the Nazis, but also to keep alive the very idea of their own country. Wearing RAF blue uniforms, while they fought, Poland lived.

This screening is part of the Polish Film Festival presented in collaboration with the UW-Madison Polish Student Association.