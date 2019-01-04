Squishy Circuits

press release: Join us in the Rooftop Clubhouse to learn how to make a circuit using LED lights and dough!

How do you complete a circuit? How many lights you can get to light up in one circuit? What happens as more lights are added to the same circuit? Stop by to get creative and find the answers to these questions!

During this STEM program, visitors will gain a better understanding of electricity and how it works by engineering their own circuits out of insulating and conductive doughs.