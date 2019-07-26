press release: All are invited to join us for the 63rd annual St. Dennis Parish Festival on July 26-28, 2019. The festival has fun for all ages and is open to the public. The festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at St. Dennis Parish in Madison.

The festival includes live bands, children’s games, 5K road race, $10,000 Grand Prize raffle, flea market, large book tent, food, soda, beer tent, bingo, all you can eat beef dinner, outdoor Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, and much more to please the whole family.

Free live entertainment includes: Retro Specz, Universal Sound, The Keepers, Just Chillin', Wheelhouse, Soggy Prairie Band, Mad City Jug Band, and Bob Klinger Polka Band.

For more details, please visit our website at www.stdennisparish.org/ community/festival/.

This three-day festival is our largest fundraiser of the year.

Friday, July 26

5 p.m. - 7 p.m. – Bob Klinger Polka Band (Family Tent)

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. – BINGO | located in air-conditioned Parish Center

8 p.m. - 11 p.m. – Retro Specz (Beer Tent)

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. – 5K Run / Walk, registration form at stdennisparish.org

Contact: Jessica Murphy, (608) 575-3597 | std5k@hotmail.com

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Soggy Prairie Band (Family Tent)

2 p.m. - 4 p.m. – The Keepers (Family Tent)

3 p.m. - 9 p.m. – BINGO | located in air-conditioned Parish Center

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. – Just Chillin’ (Family Tent)

8 p.m. - 12 midnight – Universal Sound (Beer Tent)

Sunday, July 28

10 a.m. – Outdoor Mass on festival grounds. Seating will be provided.

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. – Mad City Jug Band (Family Tent)

11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. – “All You Can Eat” Beef Dinner

Air-conditioned dining | Carryouts / Local delivery available

Adults - $11.00 Seniors - $9.00 Children - $6.00

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. – BINGO | located in air-conditioned Parish Center

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. – Wheelhouse (Beer Tent)

Flea Market & Book Tent: Saturday, 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

-----------------------------------

Games & activities for all ages! Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Inflatable Obstacle Course, Pop Toss, Cookie Monster, Redemption Center, Dunk Tank and much more!

Air-Conditioned Areas Include Sweet Tooth Booth, Sinsinawa Mound Bread, Handicraft Booth, Blood Pressure, and Wedding Anniversary Albums