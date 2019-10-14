press release: The St. Olaf Orchestra, conducted by Steven Amundson, is a full symphony orchestra rich in international artistry and tradition and known for its enthusiastic and passionate performances. Founded in 1906, the 92-member St. Olaf Orchestra has been heralded as one of the finest collegiate orchestras in the country, and won the 2013 American Prize in Orchestral Performances among colleges and universities. This year’s tour takes them throughout the Midwest, including performances in Middleton, Milwaukee, and Stevens Point. Repertoire during the 2019 fall tour includes Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, and St. Olaf is proud to offer free tickets for all students.