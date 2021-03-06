ONLINE: St. Patrick's Day Celebration

press release: Celebrate the greenest season of the year with our FREE, at home St. Patrick's Celebration! We're providing a full day's worth of programming, ranging from family entertainment to cultural shows and performances from emerging artists in Ireland!

How to Watch: CelticMKE Facebook OR YouTube

We can't wait to celebrate ☘️all things Irish with you☘️in just four weeks!

A sneak peek at some of the shows: a historical journey of The Irish War of Independence, an Irish music sing-a-long for kids, cooking Irish Stew with Irish musician and chef Mike Hanrahan, and MUCH, much more! The schedule will be available soon; in the meantime, save the date on your calendar and check out some more details about the program below!