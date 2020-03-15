St. Patrick's Day Festival

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Sponsored by Madison’s Celtic Cultural Center, the annual St. Pat’s party is a family fun event held  at The Brink Lounge in Madison. The event features Irish music provided by local musicians and dancing with the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance and the Cashel Dennehy Dancers.

$5.00 for 12+.

For more info, contact celticcultural@hotmail.com.

https://www.celticmadison.org/culture/

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-221-3389
