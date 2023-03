Join us for Irish fun for the whole family! Friday 3/17- 11 am- 7 pm & Saturday 3/18 11am - 4 pm

Scavenger Hunt for Kids with Prizes

Kids' Face Painting Saturday 3/18- 1 pm-3 pm

Leprechaun Photo Stand

Balloon Animals for kids Saturday 3/18 1pm- 3pm

Tastings

Friday 3/17: 4 - 6 pm: Five Farms Irish Cream

Saturday 3/18: noon-3 pm Baron's Gelato Tasting (Whiskey Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip)