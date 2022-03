St. Patrick's Day Tastings

media release: St Patrick's Day Kickoff 2022

11am-5:30pm, Saturday & Sunday, March 12- 13, Brennan's Market, 8210 Watts Road

We are dipping our toes slowing back into in-store events with one of our favorites- St Patrick's Day. We've got Irish Cream, Beer, and wine tastings. We'll also have some cute stuff for the kids. We hope you can join us! Don't forget to wear green!

FREE

Saturday, March 12

1 pm - 3 pm- Hinterland Brewery

1 pm- 3 pm- Bayk Babka

1 pm- 3 pm- Cider Farm Brandy and Cider

Sunday, March 13

11 am -2 pm- Spurgeon Mead House Tasting

Saturday & Sunday: Five Farms Single Batch Irish Cream Liqueur