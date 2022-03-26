media release: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison will hold the “Can you Spare a Square?” toilet paper and personal-care items drive, March 26 at Hy-Vee grocery store in Madison. The drive will collect toilet paper and personal-care items that will be distributed to clients who use the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry throughout the year.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many shoppers struggled to find toilet paper. Across Dane County, many people continue to struggle to afford basic life essentials. St. Vincent de Paul gives food, clothing, personal-care items and household goods to families and individuals coping with poverty across Dane County.

To participate, donors may purchase toilet paper and drop it off from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Vinny’s truck at Hy-Vee, 3801 East Washington Ave., on March 26 or give online at svdpmadison.org. Along with toilet paper, St. Vincent de Paul requests personal-care items, specifically laundry detergent, body wash, diapers and wipes. Items must be new and full size; no travel size items please. In addition to material items, monetary donations for personal essentials are being sought. St. Vincent de Paul will use these funds to purchase toilet paper and other needed personal-care items that will be made available at the Society’s Madison food pantry throughout the year. Donations may be made at svdpmadison.org.

Last year, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry distributed food and personal-care items to more than 46,000 individuals, 36 percent of them children. On its busiest day last year, the pantry served more than 200 households. During February, an average of 103 households were served per day the pantry was open. In addition to giving clients about 75 pounds of non-perishable food, fresh produce, bread, eggs, dairy, meat and frozen food, the pantry regularly provides basic household and personal-care items to clients in need. The food pantry is currently operating as a drive-through service.

Those visiting the pantry for free food, household goods and personal-care items are able to stretch limited incomes to better afford other necessities, pay rent, fill their gas tanks and keep the lights on. Support for St. Vincent de Paul helps prevent people from falling into or sinking deeper into poverty.