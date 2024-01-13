media release: Rotate Theatre’s winter event, Stage Test: An Evening of Works in Development, invites audiences into the exciting process of play development on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4:30pm in Studio 4C at the MYArts building (1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI). Audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy staged readings of new short works and excerpts from full-length pieces, as well as to shape the next steps these plays take on their journeys to the stage.

Stage Test is part of Rotate Theatre’s 2023/2024 development-focused season and comes off the heels of two adult workshop series, one focused on writing, the other on acting. Both mixed-level fall 2023 workshop series emphasized the importance of underrepresented perspectives, provided opportunities for experienced and beginner artists to learn from each other, and featured the company’s Rotation Practices which offer accessible activities for exploration and skill-building. Many of the series artists are featured in Stage Test, giving audiences a glimpse into the workshops as the writers and actors experiment with brand new pieces. After the performance, audience members can share their questions in a post-show talk-back and cast a ballot for the pieces they want to see in Rotate Theatre’s future programming!

For more information about the plays, players, or Rotate Theatre Company, please visit www.rotatetheatre.org.

All tickets for this one-night development event are at the Access Ticket level for $5. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door starting 60 minutes before the performance. If an Access Ticket is cost prohibitive, anyone may email rotatetheatre@gmail.com for a free ticket.

ACCESSIBILITY

Please email RotateTheatre@gmail.com, call 608-515-8912, or check the Access Chart for information regarding access or accommodations. The MYArts building (1055 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI) is near public transportation and paid parking structures, and has ADA-compliant single-occupancy gender-neutral restrooms and elevators.

Note: Stage Test is designed for adult audiences. Supervised children are welcome if comfortable with mature themes, humor, and language.

ABOUT ROTATE THEATRE COMPANY

Rotate Theatre Company produces plays and musicals, festivals and curated programs, workshops, independent films, and special events. Rotate Theatre projects are designed to contribute to larger webs of strategies that build more just futures for artists and the general public. To accomplish this, Rotate Theatre projects embrace practices that enrich the lives of collaborative artists, engage audiences in laughter and discussion, and incorporate multidirectional learning.

Recent projects include Rotate Theatre Mini Fest which featured special events, audience engagement activities, and an entertaining and thought-provoking lineup of short plays presented as part of World Premiere Wisconsin.

Support from individuals and organizations is essential. Tax deductible one-time or monthly donations may be made to Rotate Theatre Company in any amount.