StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ Inc. will be holding auditions for Hedwig and the Angry Inch by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask. Directed by Shawn D. Padley and Jay Gile. Music Direction by Zach Busch. Hedwig will be presented on the Drury Stage at The Bartell Theatre, running March 10 through 25, 2023.

Auditions will be held Tuesday, November 29 and Wednesday, November 30 at the Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin St. starting at 7pm.

Roles

HEDWIG (Any ethnicity, gender expression, body type): Lead singer and musical genius of the rock band “The Angry Inch” on a revenge tour across the nation. Equal parts rock goddess, stand-up comedian, and vulnerable human being. Role Includes: Partial nudity, transforming into multiple roles and gender expressions, eastern German accent, dexterously shift from persona to persona (Hedwig’s mother, husband, and ex-lover--Tommy Gnosis); actor should have terrific physical stamina, must be able to move confidently in heels. Vocals: very strong rock belt (tenor, high to B4)

YITZHAK (Any ethnicity, gender expression, body type): Hedwig’s husband and roadie/back-up singer. Yitzhak is bound by the constraints of traditional masculinity but longs to explore a more feminine side. Has a great voice but must always be hidden behind Hedwig. Role includes: masculine and feminine presentations, Croatian accent. Vocals: wide range (mezzo-soprano, high belt to A5)

Casting Notes: StageQ is planning on double casting both roles. Actors will alternate each performance. (Two will get 5 performances, two will get 4 performances and an invited dress) Actors will also act as understudies.

Traditionally, Hedwig has been cast with a male presenting actor and Yitzhak with a female presenting actor. StageQ does not necessarily aim to adhere to this norm and is looking for actors of all expressions and identities to audition for whichever role they most want to portray.

Please note: these roles are non-equity, volunteer.

Actors will be asked to sing a one minute selection of a rock song in the style of the show (selections from the show will be allowed). An accompanist will be available; you may also sing a cappella or with a track on your device. Singing will be followed by cold readings of monologue selections from the show. Please do not come in drag for the audition. If you have drag experience though, please note that on your audition form.

Health and Safety: Current StageQ policy is that all production staff, crew, and cast meet the CDC’s definition of “up-to-date”on your COVID-19 vaccines--meaning you have completed your primary series and received the most recent booster dose recommended for you by the CDC--by the time rehearsals begin. Those wishing to audition do not have to provide proof of vaccination status, but if cast, proof must be provided to the Production Manager before the first rehearsal. Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will be allowed to participate but are asked to contact the show’s producer ahead of time.

Masks will be optional at auditions, though actors should be prepared to wear them during the early rehearsal process of the show and up through the beginning of tech week if necessary.

About Hedwig: Hedwig and the Angry Inch tells the tale of how a “slip of a girlyboy” from communist East Berlin, Hanschel, becomes the “internationally ignored song stylist” known as Hedwig after a botched sex change operation. The show daringly breaks the fourth wall, as Hedwig directly tells the audience of her past tribulations and heartbreak in the form of an extended monologue paired with rock songs. With a little help from her band and her back-up singer Yitzhak, Hedwig examines her quest for her other half, for love, and ultimately for her identity.

Rehearsal Dates and Location: Rehearsals will start January 29 and will typically run Sunday through Thursday from 6:30 to 9pm. Final rehearsal schedule to be determined based on the availability of actors that are cast. Rehearsals will be held at First Congregational Church at 1609 University Ave.

Visit stageq.org for more information or RSVP on our Facebook page.