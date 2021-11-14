StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ, Inc. will be holding auditions for Hir by Taylor Mac. Directed by Michael Rebekah Fleicshman. Hir will be presented on the Drury Stage at The Bartell Theatre, running February 11 through February 26, 2022.

Dates and Times

Auditions will be held Sunday and Tuesday , November 14th and 16th at 6:30pm at the Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin, Madison, WI 53703.

Roles

PAIGE CONNOR (She/Her): (50s, Cisgender) Mother to Max and Isacc. Wife to Arnold. Main actions are to entertain, excite (with new information she’s discovered), and tear apart the old regimes.

ARNOLD CONNOR (He/Him): (50s, Cisgender) Father to Isaac and Max. Husband to Paige. Main actions are those of an old dog: eat, sleep, and get comfortable. Arnold was an angry man but has had a stroke, which turned him into more of a clown--rather like a slower and older Harpo Marx. When he feels something, he expresses it, uncensored. In a heartbeat, he can switch from complete joy to complete sorrow and back again.

ISAAC CONNOR (He/Him): (early 20s, Cisgender) Son of Paige and Arnold. Brother to Max. Main actions are to assess the situation, assert himself, convert, and keep things under control. The action is, for Isaac, one long attempt at squashing down a major PTSD explosion. At times he is more successful than others and he uses different, lighter tactics, but ultimately fails. There should be peaks and valleys, but a slow burn is what is ultimately there.

*MAX CONNOR (Ze/Hir): (late teens, Trans/Gender-Queer) Child of Paige and Arnold. Sibling to Isaac. Main actions are to excite (with new information ze’s discovered) ward off attacks, showboat, raise hir status on the family totem pole, and stake hir intellectual territory.

*For the role of Max we are seeking actors who identify as transgender(FTM), non-binary, or gender-queer.

Actors will be asked to read dialogue from provided sides either alone or with other auditionees. RSVP on Facebook.