StageQ Auditions

press release: StageQ, Inc. is holding auditions for Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by Stephan Elliot and Allan Scott.

Priscilla will be presented on the Drury Stage at The Bartell Theatre in Madison, running April 8 through April 30, 2022.

About Priscilla:

Based on the smash-hit movie, this show is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus (nicknamed Priscilla) searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined.

With a dazzling array of outrageous Olivier and Tony award-winning costumes and a hit parade of dance floor favorites, this wildly fresh and funny musical is a journey to the heart of FABULOUS!

Dates and Times: Auditions will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, January 25 and 26 at 6:30pm at the Bartell Theatre on 113 E Mifflin, Madison, WI 53703. Callbacks will be Thursday, January 27 at 6:30pm.

Find all details about the casting call including covid safety and role descriptions at the Facebook event page: Auditions: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert