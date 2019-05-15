Stand Up & Sing for Kids

press release: Stand Up and Sing for Kids is a fun-filled event featuring performances by local celebrities— and you!—with a karaoke-style cover band. Our celebrities will kick things off before audience members get to jump up on stage and rock out. The evening will also feature a live and silent auction, hearty hors d'oeuvres, and a decadent dessert buffet. Sponsorship is a wonderful opportunity for your business or organization to support Canopy Center’s important work while also receiving meaningful recognition among the many Madison-area professionals in attendance. Sponsors will also receive special benefits that night.

This event benefits both Canopy Center and our Dane County CASA program. Our mission is to help strengthen families and support children, teens and adults impacted by trauma and adversity.